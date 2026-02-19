New Numbers Show Just How Bad Browns’ Cap Situation Is

The Cleveland Browns are facing a significant financial challenge heading into the offseason, and it could limit what they are able to accomplish in free agency. While some franchises are entering the spring with ample cap space and flexibility, Cleveland finds itself in a far more restricted position — and currently sits over the cap.

That reality puts the Browns at a disadvantage compared to teams that can aggressively pursue top-tier free agents or absorb large contracts in trades. Every potential move Cleveland considers will have to be carefully calculated, whether it involves restructuring deals, releasing veterans, or making strategic trades to create breathing room.

On X, Spotrac recently highlighted the teams with the most available cap space, underscoring the financial gap between Cleveland and some of its competitors. For a franchise hoping to address key needs on offense and solidify its roster, the lack of financial flexibility could make the path forward much more complicated.

The Tennessee Titans are in the best position with $99 million, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders with $87 million, the Los Angeles Chargers with $82 million, the New York Jets with $79 million, and the Washington Commanders with $66 million.

When it comes to the bottom of the list, the Kansas City Chiefs are 28th with $14 million over the cap space limit. They are followed by the Cleveland Browns, who are over by $19 million.

It’s clear from those numbers that the Browns have a very serious cap space problem that will take a lot of strategy to solve.

That said, NFL contracts are rarely simple. Restructures and releases can create short-term relief, but they do not always generate the kind of savings the Browns truly need. In some cases, they merely push money into future seasons, compounding the problem rather than solving it.

The bigger issue is that Cleveland likely has to spend in order to meaningfully upgrade its offense. There has been speculation about pursuing a new quarterback and adding more firepower at wide receiver. However, with the Browns already tight against the cap, it is fair to ask how they could realistically afford those moves without making painful sacrifices elsewhere.

General manager Andrew Berry now finds himself navigating a balancing act.

Unless Berry can uncover cost-effective solutions or strike gold in the draft, the financial strain may significantly restrict how aggressively the Browns can reshape their offense.

