Insider Compares Browns Rookie QB To Russell Wilson

Analysts considered this year’s quarterback class a watered-down version compared to the 2024 draft.

Still, 14 quarterbacks were taken in 2025, tying for the second-largest group selected in the past decade.

With few sure-fire prospects, teams waited until the latter rounds to select their prospects, using nine Day 3 picks on quarterbacks.

Cleveland was among the franchises that exercised patience, selecting Dillon Gabriel late in the third round and trading up to take Shedeur Sanders during the fifth round.

After their first day of rookie minicamp, Browns insider Tony Grossi heaped praise on one of those two rookies, comparing him to another late-round selection from 2012.

Grossi likened Gabriel to veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson after his first workout with the Browns due to his precise passing ability.

“[Dillon Gabriel] was pinpoint accurate on most throws against air, and in the 7-on-7 and team periods. His RPMs on his throws were noticeably better than Sanders’ and his tight spirals were consistent on all levels, though there were few deep balls written into the script. He looked like a left-handed Russell Wilson, vintage 2012 – short but wide, assertive and confident,” Grossi wrote.

Gabriel followed in Wilson’s footsteps as the veteran was also taken in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson led Seattle to multiple Super Bowl appearances during his decade-long run with the Seahawks, winning the franchise its only championship in 2014.

Cleveland’s hoping that Gabriel can do the same for the Browns.

Gabriel is among the older prospects in this year’s draft at 24, and he’s learned a variety of offenses after playing for three colleges over the last six years.

