Eric Dickerson Blasts Browns Over Rookie QB Treatment

The Cleveland Browns need better quarterback play.

Joe Flacco hasn’t been the answer, and fans are starting to lose their patience.

Many fans have been calling for Shedeur Sanders to get his chance with the Browns.

Legendary running back Eric Dickerson recently put the Browns on blast for not playing the rookie.

“He goes to a team like the Browns, that’s not a good football team. I hate to see him there, I wish they would have cut him. Let him have another opportunity with a better football team. I don’t think he’ll get a fair shot there because I don’t think they really wanted him. I’m not a Browns fan at all, I could care less. But I’m a Shedeur fan. I’m a Deion Sanders fan,” Dickerson said.

The Browns have not had much success when it comes to developing quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, the fact that all 32 teams passed on Sanders multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft is telling.

He lacks outstanding physical traits, and some teams didn’t like the way he carried himself during the pre-draft process.

Then, after the Browns selected him in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, he did not distinguish himself during the preseason.

Sanders has done little to show that he should be Cleveland’s starter, or even the backup ahead of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

This was the type of situation that the team needed to avoid.

If they give him a chance and he plays poorly, many outsiders will likely blame the team.

