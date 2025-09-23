Skip Bayless Says That Browns Veteran Is ‘Washed’

The Cleveland Browns face mounting questions about their quarterback position despite a late comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Flacco’s inconsistent performances have sparked renewed debate about Cleveland’s direction under center, even as the team managed to rally from a 10-0 deficit in the final minutes.

Cleveland’s struggles against Green Bay’s defense highlighted ongoing concerns about the offense’s effectiveness.

Analyst Skip Bayless criticized Flacco’s performance during the Packers game, questioning the team’s quarterback decision.

“Joe Flacco is washed. If Shedeur Sanders were playing QB for the Browns today, they’d be beating Green Bay, which leads 10-3 with about 4 minutes left,” Bayless wrote on X.

Joe Flacco is washed. If Shedeur Sanders were playing QB for the Browns today, they'd be beating Green Bay, which leads 10-3 with about 4 minutes left. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 21, 2025

The Browns entered the season with three quarterbacks competing for playing time.

Flacco remains the starter based on his veteran experience, while third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel serves as the primary backup.

Shedeur Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, sits third on the depth chart despite showing promise in limited opportunities.

Bayless has consistently advocated for Sanders throughout the season, believing the young quarterback offers more upside than the current arrangement.

The coaching staff has maintained their approach of developing Gabriel as Flacco’s heir apparent while allowing Sanders additional time to prepare.

The quarterback competition remains Cleveland’s most intriguing storyline as the season progresses.

Flacco’s age and occasional struggles create opportunities for younger players, but his veteran leadership provides stability that the Browns value in crucial moments.

NEXT:

Packers Coach Admits He Underestimated Browns