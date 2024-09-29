Eric Metcalf Reveals What He Sees As The Biggest Problem With Browns

The Cleveland Browns implemented a pass-friendly offense this season, one meant to showcase quarterback Deshaun Watson’s talents in a scheme similar to the one he ran in Houston.

Cleveland has yet to do so during the 2024 NFL season, however.

The Browns have struggled mightily on offense, scoring just 50 points in three games this season.

Much of that ineptness lies with one area, former Browns great and analyst Eric Metcalf explained.

In a guest appearance on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” show this week, Metcalf said he believes offensive line continuity is the biggest problem facing Cleveland for this game and potentially the remainder of the season.

“While I don’t always agree with the play calling, I think the offensive line, because of all these injuries, guys in and out, it doesn’t allow you to do all the things you might want to do,” Metcalf said.

#Browns legend @EricMetcalf21 says the O-line is the team's biggest problem "I don't always agree with the play calling, but the O-line, because of all these injuries, doesn't allow you to do all the things you might want to do." pic.twitter.com/GNhfo4GL5G — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 28, 2024

To Metcalf’s point, the Browns have featured multiple starting lineups throughout the team’s first three games this season.

Offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are out again this game, and only Wills has played for the Browns at all this season.

Against the New York Giants last weekend, guard Wyatt Teller was also injured, leading to a stint on the Injured Reserve (IR) list for him to heal an MCL sprain.

Cleveland has used multiple players in positions they are not accustomed to playing, and last weekend guard Joel Bitonio lined up as a tackle while starting center Ethan Pocic was moved to the guard position due to the team’s lack of depth.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Cannot Make Excuses For Rough Start