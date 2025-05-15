Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Browns’ Schedule

On Wednesday, the NFL released the full schedule for all 32 teams.

The Cleveland Browns found out the dates and times for the upcoming season, causing a stir among the team’s fans.

Everyone was saying the same thing about the 2025 slate, as Cleveland is not scheduled to play a single primetime contest.

Most Browns fans were not surprised that the NFL did not have a single primetime appearance for the AFC North squad this season.

“The NFL just Brownsed us Browns no prime time games. Now you know what they think of us,” one fan said.

Some X users understood that Cleveland’s schedule would lack primetime games, especially after how poorly the 2024 regular season ended for the Browns.

“Not a single primetime game. That’s the reality of going 3-14 and purposely tanking the last three weeks of the season,” another fan said.

Still, not every fan was against the lack of primetime contests.

“I must say, the benefit of your team sucking is no primetime games. Give me Sunday games all day, every day, every year. The Browns have a perfect schedule in my eyes, in terms of watchability,” a third fan said.

Although Cleveland is officially the host team for nine games, Browns fans will have only eight opportunities to watch them at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns’ Week 5 international game against the Vikings counts as Cleveland’s ninth game.

Cleveland will host their season opener this year, facing the rival Cincinnati Bengals to start the 2025 campaign.

The Week 1 contest is slated for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday, September 7.

