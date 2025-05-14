Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Is 'Worrisome'

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Is ‘Worrisome’

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class has been drawing praise from draft experts, but Andrew Berry and the front office aren’t resting on their laurels.

With training camp approaching, the team is still looking to fill roster gaps through free agency.

Despite adding Diontae Johnson and focusing on several positions in the draft, one particular area continues to raise concerns among team insiders.

Dan Labbe recently highlighted this worry during a segment of the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast, pointing directly to a position group that could spell trouble for Cleveland.

“Receiver is still one of those positions that I’m worried about. I worry that wide receiver could get really thin, really quickly, if somebody gets hurt. They’re pretty good with Jerry Jeudy, obviously. But you know, Cedric Tillman is coming back from that concussion. David Bell is coming back from that hip injury,” Labbe explained.

The Cleveland Browns currently field one of the league’s thinnest receiver rooms.

While Jerry Jeudy offers some stability at the top, the depth chart falls off dramatically after him.

Cedric Tillman hasn’t established himself as a reliable option yet, and Johnson’s recent career path raises questions after bouncing between three teams last season.

Fans have been scratching their heads over the Browns’ decision to bypass wide receivers in the draft, especially when the need seems so obvious.

Johnson’s acquisition feels more like a temporary solution than a long-term answer.

Yet there’s still a compelling option available that Cleveland should seriously consider pursuing.

Keenan Allen remains unsigned despite putting up respectable numbers with the Chicago Bears last season, collecting 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

With credentials like these, it’s surprising that Allen hasn’t found a new home yet, and the Browns would be wise to consider him as they look to strengthen their receiver corps before camp begins.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

Browns Nation