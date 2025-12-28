Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Shedeur Sanders On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have spent the entire season searching for clarity at quarterback, and every start has felt like another chapter in an ongoing evaluation. Wins and losses matter, but so do traits, growth, and how a quarterback responds when things are not perfect. That is why Sunday’s performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which resulted in a 13-6 win, sparked such a unified reaction from the fan base.

Although Sanders was far from perfect on the day, and even had a head-scratching interception, most of the conversation was that Sanders should be the starter in 2026.

Shedeur Sanders vs the Steelers: 17/23

186 yards

1 TD

2 INT

1 victory. How would you grade his performance? pic.twitter.com/RsseyfsTCO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 28, 2025

“Get the kid the players that’s needed. He will continue to learn and grow. Go Browns!!” one fan said.

“Still makes dumbfounded college ball plays but he has potential with a line and learning patience versus the big play on every down. They left 3-10 points on the field in the first half,” another commented.

“Get him a LT and one good WR to add to the room like Lemon or Bell,” another fan said.

“He wasn’t the same guy once Fannin went down. Need more TE depth in the draft if Sanders is going to be the guy next season,” another fan said.

Sanders finished the game, completing 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Those interceptions drew some criticism, as they should. But what stood out to many was what happened after them. Sanders did not shrink. He did not get conservative. He continued to make throws and lead the offense.

Fans were not pretending Sanders was perfect. They acknowledged the interceptions and missed opportunities. But they also saw a quarterback who did not fold, who stayed aggressive, and who looked like he belonged on the field.

Many fans want to see him supported with better protection, more reliable weapons, and overall better skill talent.

Rather than starting over again at the quarterback position, the message was simple. Build around him and let him grow.

