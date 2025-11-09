Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Jets

Frustration in Cleveland has intensified following the Browns’ latest defeat, with head coach Kevin Stefanski now facing widespread criticism from the fanbase. The team dropped to 2-7 after losing to the New York Jets, sparking an outcry on social media that has grown louder with each passing week.

Much of the criticism of Stefanski centers on his handling of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with many pointing to the limited opportunities given to the young signal-caller.

However, the prevailing sentiment among fans and analysts has been a call for Stefanski’s dismissal.

“Yikes: Browns fans are calling for the team to “Fire” HC Kevin Stefanski for his treatment of star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. Many fans believe Stefanski is not giving Sanders a fair chance to succeed in Cleveland. Especially after the team just lost to the Jets and is now 1-7,” Kleiman wrote.

Yikes: Browns fans are calling for the team to “Fire” HC Kevin Stefanski for his treatment of star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. Many fans believe Stefanski is not giving Sanders a fair chance to succeed in Cleveland. Especially after the team just lost to the Jets and is now… pic.twitter.com/2gpfgNP59Q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2025

“Dont know how he still has a job after all these year,” one fan wrote. Another fan noted, “Ask yourself this. If Stefanski gets fired who is the starting QB next week? Its Sanders for any other coach. Why does Stefanski hate Sanders so much. Smh.” Some supporters are calling for a complete overhaul. One wrote, “If the Cleveland Browns are gunna suck this bad at least make it entertaining and fire Kevin Stefanski and hire Deion Sanders.” Another vented and wondered how the Browns can lose to Jets, “Message to Jimmy Haslam & the Browns Front Office. Time to make some more changes.. You NEED to fire Kevin Stefanski.. TODAY!!!!” Many others are calling for the same, “Fire Kevin Stefanski.”

Stefanski addressed the media following the loss with his usual measured approach. He took ownership of the defeat and emphasized collective responsibility across the roster and coaching staff. He acknowledged the team fell short in every phase and vowed to continue working toward improvement.

That response has become routine. Stefanski maintains composure while results continue trending downward. Losing to the Jets, a team focused more on draft positioning than playoff contention, only amplified concerns about Cleveland’s direction under his leadership.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Makes Promise After Sunday's Loss To Jets