Sunday, November 9, 2025
Myles Garrett Makes Promise After Sunday’s Loss To Jets

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Myles Garrett Makes Promise After Sunday's Loss To Jets
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett remains a cornerstone of leadership for the Cleveland Browns despite their position near the bottom of the standings. The team dropped to 2–7 following a 27–20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 10.

Quarterback Justin Fields led his team to victory while the Browns continued to search for answers on both sides of the ball.

Garrett addressed reporters after the defeat and promised that he’s going to make sure the team keeps fighting for wins this season.

“We still got eight more games. You never know what could happen,” Garrett said, per News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

The sentiment reflects the kind of leadership expected from a franchise cornerstone. However, a turnaround from this position would require significant changes beyond optimism alone.

Cleveland recently shifted playcalling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. That adjustment has yet to produce the desired results.

The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens next week. Baltimore has won three consecutive games and presents a formidable challenge for a Cleveland team searching for momentum.

Garrett also expressed satisfaction that the Browns opted not to trade key veterans at the deadline. Players like David Njoku and Wyatt Teller remained with the roster. He viewed the decision as a signal that the front office still believes this group can salvage the season.

