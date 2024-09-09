Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns made a big decision when they hired Ken Dorsey.

Then again, he can only do so much if he’s not calling his own plays.

Kevin Stefanski continues to be in charge of playcalling duties in Cleveland, and it’s hard to understand why at this point.

When asked about that, Browns insider Tony Grossi stated that it seems like Stefanski is torn between what he wants to do with the offense and what they’re trying to do with Deshaun Watson (via ESPN Cleveland).

Should Kevin Stefanski be calling plays for this offense? pic.twitter.com/MjJEgkGFkz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 9, 2024

He stated that they might’ve started PJ Walker at quarterback and it would’ve been the same, and he was surprised to see Watson under center as often as he was.

Ken Dorsey is a great offensive mind.

He’s found success with big, strong quarterbacks like Watson in the past, and he’s great at scheming.

Stefanski is known for his play-calling, but even the best play-caller in the game can only do so much if he’s calling another person’s offense.

Deshaun Watson continues to be the biggest liability on the team, and that goes well beyond play-calling or the banged-up offensive line; he looks out of sorts and lacks confidence out there, and he’s just not seeing the field well.

Even so, if the team still wants to make things work with him as their quarterback, they need to do whatever they can to put him in a position to succeed, and that means allowing the offensive coordinator to actually do his job in his entire capacity.

