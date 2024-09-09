Browns Radio Host Sounds Off On Team After Loss To Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns were favored by a field goal ahead of their season debut.

They wound up losing by 16 points, and it would’ve been a whole lot worse if it wasn’t for a last-second touchdown run by Jerome Ford.

The team looked out of sync offensively, and while playing without two starting tackles is far from ideal, it was a subpar outing overall.

With that in mind, ESPN Radio host Tony Rizzo put the team on blast, stating that they should be embarrassed over that performance (via ESPN Cleveland’s X account).

"It was embarassing, the Browns should be embarrassed," – @TheRealTRizzo on the Browns disaster vs the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/vqbG00AhKk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 9, 2024

Rizzo questioned what they were even doing in the six weeks they had to prepare their offense, as they didn’t look in a rhythm at all.

Granted, Deshaun Watson’s rust and evident lack of confidence set the team back over and over, but Rizzo believes there are deeper issues to consider here.

He questioned why Kevin Stefanski continues to call plays for the team when this isn’t his offense, wondering why he even hired Ken Dorsey to be his offensive coordinator if he wasn’t going to call plays.

The Browns are a very good team, and the fans were right to expect and demand a better performance in the season opener.

The coaching staff has plenty of things to clean out ahead of next week’s clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And if Deshaun Watson doesn’t get his act together by the second quarter, they should strongly consider giving Jameis Winston a look and an opportunity to earn the starting spot.

