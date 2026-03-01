Ex-Scout Urges Browns To Part Ways With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are facing questions about their quarterback future, but this time the noise is coming from a former NFL scout. After just seven career starts, Sanders is already being labeled by some as a player the team should cut ties with.

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly did not mince words in a recent post on social media about Sanders.

“If the Browns have any hope of contending in 2026, the best move they can make is to release Shedeur Sanders as quickly as humanly possible. As a backup he’s proven to just to be a distraction and he makes himself a “story” in front of the cameras, and as a starter, he’s just a 56.6% completion percentage who threw 7 TD against 10 interceptions while posting the second-lowest QBR the NFL has seen in the past 20 seasons,” Kelly wrote.

Seven starts is not a full evaluation. It is barely a sample size. Sanders was thrown into a difficult situation on a team that struggled on the offensive line with injuries and a lack of talent at wide receiver. Judging any young quarterback solely by his first year ignores the reality of the position. Growth often comes with mistakes. It comes with interceptions. It comes with learning how to read defenses that are faster and more complex than anything seen in college.

There is also an important distinction to make. There have not been widespread calls from inside the Browns organization or from the locker room to move on from Sanders. In fact, several teammates have publicly voiced belief in him. They have praised his preparation, confidence, and competitive edge. That matters far more than one outside opinion.

Does Sanders need to improve? Absolutely. There are plenty of improvements he needs to make. The decision-making must become more consistent. But those are areas that typically improve with experience, not by pulling the plug before the process even has a chance to unfold.

Cleveland has spent years searching for quarterback stability. Cutting ties with a young passer after eight starts would only continue that cycle. Kelly’s comments may generate headlines, but the Browns would be wise to invest time in development rather than chasing another reset.

