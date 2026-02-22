Shedeur Sanders Gets Vote Of Confidence From Browns Teammate

Shedeur Sanders continues to earn respect inside the Cleveland Browns locker room.

After finishing the 2025 season as the team’s starting quarterback, Sanders has faced plenty of outside scrutiny. But at least one of his teammates is publicly backing him.

Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, recently offered a strong vote of confidence in Sanders while appearing on NFL Network’s The Insiders. Schwesinger knows what it is like to shoulder major responsibility as a rookie, and he made it clear he understands the challenge Sanders faced.

“Being able to go in there and run the offense as a rookie, it’s a hard thing to do,” Schwesinger said. “As somebody who’s calling the defense, I think doing that on offense is a lot bigger of a job, but (I have) a little bit of understanding there in what it takes. Being able to do that and have the poise, and then you see growth every week, I think that’s really what you can ask for.”

Schwesinger was tasked with leading Cleveland’s defense as a rookie and quickly emerged as one of the most impactful young players in the league. His ability to command the unit helped him capture Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Sanders’ rookie campaign was not perfect. There were ups and downs, flashes of brilliance, and moments of inexperience. But stepping into an NFL offense as a first-year player is a monumental task. The quarterback position requires command of protections, adjustments at the line, timing with receivers, and leadership in high-pressure situations.

Schwesinger emphasized growth, and that may be the key takeaway.

For a young quarterback, steady improvement week to week can be more important than immediate dominance. Teammates often look for confidence, composure, and the ability to learn from mistakes.

The Browns still have decisions to make about the future of their quarterback room. Competition could be part of the equation this offseason. But support from leaders on both sides of the ball matters.

If Sanders continues to earn trust within the locker room, that may prove just as important as any stat line.

For now, he has the backing of the Browns’ defensive leader, and that is not insignificant.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals Next NFL Record He Wants To Break