3 Factors That Could Make Or Break The Browns’ Season In 2022

There are always great expectations for the Cleveland Browns each season.

After the 2020 playoff appearance and win, there were even higher hopes for 2021.

Those hopes were not realized so the Browns went back to the drawing board and crafted a new and improved 2022 roster.

The roster is capable of winning many football games, but as is always the case in the NFL, there are factors that can make or break the season.

As a point of reference, each of these factors tripped up the 2021 Browns in grand fashion.

Here is what could make or break the 2022 Browns.

1. Injuries

It is a high risk and high reward profession to be an NFL player.

While success can mean a big paycheck, it can be stripped away in a moment with an injury.

The injuries vary in severity but how healthy the entire 53-man roster remains is a big factor in how well they can compete.

There is no injury that is easier to bear either; for example, injured linemen can cripple the offensive and defensive game plans.

The Browns must stay as injury-free as possible; last year, the injuries started in Week 2 with Baker Mayfield.

I personally have the Browns power rated as a top 8 team assuming no injuries/suspensions. Browns also sitting tied with 8th best SB odds but if they played in the NFC it would be closer to 7th. With a full season of Brissett Id have them about 16-17th. — TA (@ClevTA) May 23, 2022

2. Outcome Of Close Games

Playoff caliber teams need to win close games.

Whether that means holding on to a lead in the latter minutes of the fourth quarter or mounting a comeback to win the game, that is what good teams do.

How a team rallies in those close games shows a lot about its character, tenacity, and attention to detail.

That means the fundamentals must be done well including tackling, play calling, being disciplined, and not getting penalized repeatedly.

2021 was a different tale than 2020 for the #Browns in close games pic.twitter.com/tgfBzY9EQw — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) January 12, 2022

3. Roster Lives Up To Hype

There is so much excitement about the superstars on this 2022 roster.

Browns 2022 roster has plenty of talent… Deshaun Watson

Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt

David Njoku

Amari Cooper

Joel Bitonio

Wyatt Teller

Jack Conklin

Myles Garrett

Jadeveon Clowney

Anthony Walker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome II

John Johnson III#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) May 22, 2022

However, if you think back, there was the same excitement with the 2021 roster.

The Browns were fresh off their improbable playoff run in 2020, and NFL analysts believed offseason improvements were enough to get the Browns to the Super Bowl.

Those predictions did not materialize because the roster did not play up to its potential.

There were few games when the offense, defense, and special teams were playing high-level football.

Instead, it would be a week or so of excellent defensive play followed by some good offensive showings.

The whole team needs to be dominant and disciplined, week after week, in all facets of the game.

Conclusion

All 32 teams, at this point in the offseason, have the same record and the same challenges and opportunities in front of them.

The teams that handle the adversity that is inevitable in a long 18-week season and possibly get a little lucky at the right times are the ones that will be successful.

Hopefully, the 2022 Browns are successful when all is said and done in February 2023.