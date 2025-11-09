Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Jets On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns entered Week 10 expecting to handle a struggling New York Jets team and claim their third win of the season. Instead, they were delivered a 27-20 defeat that dropped them to 2-7 and extended their road losing streak to 13 games.

The loss has pushed fan frustration to new levels as the Browns continue to spiral at the bottom of the AFC North. After a 17-17 halftime tie, the game quickly fell apart in the second half.

One fan stated, “Been a die hard fan for 40 years. Anyone have any suggestions for new teams to root for? I’m actually giving up til this org stops being a CLOWN SHOW.” Another criticized a key fourth down decision late in the game when Cleveland had a chance to tie. “Dropping back to pass on 4th and 1 on the jets 20 with a chance to tie the game. Pouring down rain, Gabriel gets sacked . Literally anyone who’s ever played madden runs the ball there.”

The postgame sentiment reflected growing doubts about the coaching staff’s decision-making.

One fan wrote something that he feels head coach Kevin Stefanski would say in the postgame press conference, “‘I understand the question but I will not answer it. We have to do better. Gabriel will continue to be our QB1 next week.'” Another fan captured the reality of the loss in blunt terms. “There’s no way we lost to the worst team in the nfl right? Wait a min…That means WE are the worst team in the Nfl…Fawk…”

New offensive play-caller Tommy Rees introduced a more aggressive approach with an increased ground attack and deeper passing attempts, but execution faltered due to penalties and dropped passes.

The defeat has intensified scrutiny on Kevin Stefanski and raised questions about the offensive strategy under Rees.

With the Baltimore Ravens next on the schedule and postseason hopes eliminated, attention may soon shift toward long-term planning and potential quarterback options like Shedeur Sanders for the future.

NEXT:

Browns Called Out For Missing Big Trade Opportunity