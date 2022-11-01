Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Win Vs Bengals

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns come out on Monday night with some tricks up their sleeve.

While the Browns defense provided some screams for Joe Burrow on Halloween night, it was their offense shining the most.

With the win over the Bengals, the Browns move to 3-5 to close out week eight.

This win gave Browns fans plenty to talk about online.

 

Browns Fans See The Team’s Victory Over The Bengals As A Game Changer

Nothing spells success to the Browns like a win over their AFC North rival.

With the team getting their third win of the season, it’s a winning season for some Browns’ fans.

However, others want the Browns to build off their monumental victory over the Bengals.

While the team can build momentum after this win, the win is a dose of good cooking for fans.

But to one fan, the game against the Bengals was a “must win” situation for the Browns.

While John Offenbacher on Twitter saw the Browns on life support, the team looked alive and well against the Bengals.

However, can the Browns keep up their good work from their Monday night win into their next game?

 

Browns Have Two Weeks To Prepare For The Miami Dolphins

The Browns’ next game is two weeks away against the Miami Dolphins.

While the Browns have time to relish this win, they can’t rest easy.

They must continue to use the running game to help set up Jacoby Brissett for deep passing plays.

If their offense can continue this, they might keep their momentum even after coming off a bye-week.

