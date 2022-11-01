Fans React To Browns’ Win Vs Bengals

The Cleveland Browns come out on Monday night with some tricks up their sleeve.

While the Browns defense provided some screams for Joe Burrow on Halloween night, it was their offense shining the most.

With the win over the Bengals, the Browns move to 3-5 to close out week eight.

This win gave Browns fans plenty to talk about online.

Browns Fans See The Team’s Victory Over The Bengals As A Game Changer

Nothing spells success to the Browns like a win over their AFC North rival.

With the team getting their third win of the season, it’s a winning season for some Browns’ fans.

Heck yeah browns are my #1. idk why but I am 🤣 I've seen so many 0-16 season this 3 win season is a W for me — Christopher Frye (@nascarfrye9) November 1, 2022

However, others want the Browns to build off their monumental victory over the Bengals.

A great win by the #Browns. It stopped the bleeding. Now build on it and go on a run. — Benjamin Duer (@bduerREP) November 1, 2022

While the team can build momentum after this win, the win is a dose of good cooking for fans.

I can not tell you how good that @browns win was. It was Chicken Soup For The Sole. Heck yes. It is beyond healthy how much I love our team and I wouldn’t have it any other way. #Browns #BrownsNation #ClevelandBrowns #CLEvsCIN — Steve (@NFLCFBPLNBA) November 1, 2022

But to one fan, the game against the Bengals was a “must win” situation for the Browns.

This was a must win. Season is on life support, but we aren’t dead yet. — John Offenbacher (@Bgjohnnyo) November 1, 2022

While John Offenbacher on Twitter saw the Browns on life support, the team looked alive and well against the Bengals.

However, can the Browns keep up their good work from their Monday night win into their next game?

Browns Have Two Weeks To Prepare For The Miami Dolphins

The Browns’ next game is two weeks away against the Miami Dolphins.

While the Browns have time to relish this win, they can’t rest easy.

They must continue to use the running game to help set up Jacoby Brissett for deep passing plays.

If their offense can continue this, they might keep their momentum even after coming off a bye-week.