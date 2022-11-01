Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

It is Victory Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns notched a decisive Week 8 win over AFC North rival Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

Walking into work on a Victory Tuesday #Browns pic.twitter.com/GzMmZLmkoJ — JohnnyWellington III (@PapaJohnny27) November 1, 2022

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Stay Competitive In AFC North

The win keeps the Browns within striking distance of both the Baltimore Ravens and the Bengals in a tight AFC North.

#Browns I thank you for a Halloween of treats. Time to use the bye week to get ready for a playoff push by becoming AFC North Champions. That’s always been the 1st goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/QE2wldAED4 — James Ellifritz (@TheFritz330) November 1, 2022

This was a decisive win that once proves the point that the Browns own the Bengals for two games each season no matter what else happens in between.

you could tell me that the #Browns lose every game in the szn except against the Bengals & i would believe you every single time. for whatever reason cleveland just owns cincinnati. — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) November 1, 2022

Joe Burrow career vs Browns: W-L: 0-4

INT: 4

Fumbles: 7

Times Sacked: 17 pic.twitter.com/ptD240n64x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 1, 2022

Myles Garrett talked in the postgame about how the Bengals “light a fire” in the Browns.

"I guess they just light a fire in us," Myles Garrett Joe Burrow and the Bengals bring out the beast in @Flash_Garrett and the #Browns defense. pic.twitter.com/38dvgdZaZc — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) November 1, 2022

That same fire needs to be carried into every game after the bye week.

2. NFL Trade Deadline Is Today

Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade speculation for the past few days.

No one really knows if he will be a member of the Browns at the end of today.

Some speculated he would be traded before last night’s game.

Hunt commented that he is “down for whatever” while wearing a Halloween Joker mask in his postgame press appearance.

Some Kareem Hunt AKA The Joker🃏 following Monday night’s 32-13 #Browns win pic.twitter.com/aD2o3tw79m — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 1, 2022

He is likely weary from all of the speculation and eager to get a resolution to his situation for the rest of the 2022 season.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Kareem Hunt: "He fights like crazy. He's a great part of this team. Whatever's in front of them, they're fighting like crazy." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 1, 2022

If he is traded, he does not leave this team on bad terms.

He is a hometown guy.

Coach Stefanski said this about him and the Browns after last night’s win.

“He’s a great part of this team. Whatever’s in front of them, they’re fighting like crazy.”

Happy Victory Tuesday Browns fans!