Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Victory Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns notched a decisive Week 8 win over AFC North rival Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Stay Competitive In AFC North

The win keeps the Browns within striking distance of both the Baltimore Ravens and the Bengals in a tight AFC North.

This was a decisive win that once proves the point that the Browns own the Bengals for two games each season no matter what else happens in between.

Myles Garrett talked in the postgame about how the Bengals “light a fire” in the Browns.

That same fire needs to be carried into every game after the bye week.

 

2. NFL Trade Deadline Is Today

Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade speculation for the past few days.

No one really knows if he will be a member of the Browns at the end of today.

Some speculated he would be traded before last night’s game.

Hunt commented that he is “down for whatever” while wearing a Halloween Joker mask in his postgame press appearance.

He is likely weary from all of the speculation and eager to get a resolution to his situation for the rest of the 2022 season.

If he is traded, he does not leave this team on bad terms.

He is a hometown guy.

Coach Stefanski said this about him and the Browns after last night’s win.

“He’s a great part of this team. Whatever’s in front of them, they’re fighting like crazy.”

Happy Victory Tuesday Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals
Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

No more pages to load