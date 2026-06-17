Former Browns DT Delivers An Honest Message To Fans

It’s tough to know what to expect from the 2026 Cleveland Browns. The team’s moves this offseason have sent some mixed signals about what the plan is going forward, but while it appears obvious that the plan at quarterback is to ultimately wait to find the next franchise guy until 2027, trading Myles Garrett doesn’t necessarily mean that the Browns are punting on 2026 either.

Todd Monken isn’t planning on rebuilding now that he finally has his first long-awaited head coaching gig. The players aren’t planning on doing so either, just as one former Brown reiterated in a recent interview.

Phil Taylor stopped by BIGPLAY Cleveland recently to discuss the upcoming season and believes the fans should give this team a shot. This fan base is as hungry as any other to cheer for a winner, and hopefully the Browns are now on a path to become that.

“Give them a chance, man. We just got to give it a chance sometimes, you know what I mean? I know Cleveland, we’re dying for a winner. Winning looks a lot like losing until you win. That’s what I say about that,” Taylor said.

Former Browns DT Phil Taylor implores fans to give the squad a shot in 2026. #DawgPound "Winning looks a lot like losing until you win." – @PhilTaylor98 https://t.co/BdktAIdrGQ pic.twitter.com/yTJZtpc1rz — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) June 17, 2026

The rookie class is the main reason to be excited about this team, just like last year. In 2025, GM Andrew Berry brought in a number of pieces who already look to be foundational pillars for the future, and 2026’s class could easily do the same with Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and others.

It’s certainly frustrating that quarterback is still such an unknown and that Garrett is gone, but these fans have been through so much worse. If Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders can provide near-average quarterback play, the Browns could take a big leap forward.

It’s far from perfect, but the fans are not going to give up on this franchise, nor should they. There is a lot to be excited about and OTAs showed plenty of interesting developments to support that notion.

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