Former Browns Executive Believes Rumored Coach Would Be Bad Fit

The Cleveland Browns recently announced that they moved on from Kevin Stefanski, a decision that has mostly been received positively by the fanbase. Stefanski had his moments with the organization, but after winning just eight games over the past two seasons, it was time for him to hit the road.

Their search is now underway for a new head coach, and fans, analysts, and even former Browns staff members have strong opinions on who the team should pursue. There are also some candidates that people do not want them to pursue, including Brian Flores, who former Browns CEO, Joe Banner noted on X.

“This is true. Not sure where he fits, but IMO it’s definitely not Cleveland,” Banner said.

Banner’s comments were in response to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s video that talked about Flores’ history in the league. He’s been a fantastic defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings over the past two seasons, but it might be difficult to overlook some of the public frustrations he had after his time with the Miami Dolphins.

As Fitzpatrick noted, “I think he burned a lot of bridges there. I think he alienated himself from the entire staff,” which doesn’t exactly bode well for his chances of becoming a head coach.

Coaches are supposed to be unifiers, and while Flores has demonstrated strong abilities in that realm, there’s a lot more to being a coach than just the X’s and O’s.

The Browns’ defense was the least of their worries during the 2025 season, and fans are banging the drum for the team to find someone who’s more offense-focused. Their defense isn’t going anywhere, considering their combination of young and veteran players, but their offense needs to greatly improve if they want to be contenders in 2026 and beyond.

It remains to be seen which coach the Browns will ultimately pursue, but fans have been adamant about the direction they’d like the team to go in. In today’s NFL, it’s imperative to have a top-tier offense, something the Browns haven’t experienced in years.

