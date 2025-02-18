Former Browns Player Compares QB Prospect To C.J. Stroud

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

If that sounds like a familiar phrase, that’s because it is.

This time, some people believe they should address that need by taking either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

However, former NFL QB Brian Hoyer isn’t so sure about them.

Instead, he thinks the team should target a true gem in Jaxson Dart.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he claimed that the fact that Dart played in the SEC gave him a competitive edge over Ward and Sanders, who often went against lesser talent.

More than that, he compared him to C.J. Stroud, as they’re both very comfortable in the pocket:

“If I’m going to compare one QB in this draft to C.J. Stroud, it would probably be Jaxson Dart. The more I’ve started to watch the film on him, he wants to play from the pocket,” he said.

While Hoyer admitted that Dart wasn’t his QB1 in this class just yet, he thinks that could change after watching him during the NFL Draft Combine.

Dart has been one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.

He doesn’t play in an NFL-style offense, but Hoyer still believes he’s the most pro-ready quarterback.

If the Browns were to target him, they could likely wait until the second round to do so, meaning they could either take Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2 or maybe even trade down and turn that pick into more assets.

Needless to say, several fans might not be thrilled about that.

Nevertheless, the No. 2 pick is just too valuable to use on a player who might turn out to be an average quarterback, regardless of positional value.

