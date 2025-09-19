Former Browns QB Has Suffered Concerning Health Incident

The Cleveland Browns have had too many quarterbacks over the years, as fans are all too familiar with that iconic jersey that includes dozens of names of QBs past, many of whom provided few memorable moments in Cleveland, though plenty made an impact in their short time under center.

One of the members of that list suffered a concerning health scare and is currently in the ICU, though he is reportedly now in stable condition.

News surfaced that former Browns QB Connor Shaw collapsed while coaching his son’s football team and was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he is now stable and recovering.

Former #Browns QB Connor Shaw collapsed while coaching his 9-year old son’s football team. He was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and is in the ICU, according to reports. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 18, 2025

Shaw reportedly collapsed about 15 minutes after the game started and was immediately transported to the hospital, where he thankfully sounds like he is doing okay.

Shaw was a legend at South Carolina, where he led the Gamecocks to some of their best years in school history as a three-year starter, throwing for 6,074 yards and running for 1,683 as he led the team to a 27-5 record during his tenure.

He made one start for the Browns in 2014 and threw for 177 yards, which was the only regular-season action he saw in his brief NFL career.

It’s always terrifying when something like this happens to somebody so young, and hopefully, Shaw can recover quickly and get out of the hospital ahead of his 34th birthday on Friday.

Wishing Shaw a speedy recovery so he can return to the sidelines and lead his son’s football team toward a championship.

