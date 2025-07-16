Browns Predicted To Retire One Veteran’s Number

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best pass rushers in the game.

Myles Garrett has been an unstoppable force from the moment he arrived, and with his new contract, he should continue to be for years to come.

With that in mind, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports predicted that the Browns will eventually retire Garrett’s No. 95 jersey.

“Freshly locked up with a new contract, Garrett is a Cleveland Browns lifer, and remarkably, despite the franchise’s general dysfunction, he’s remained in the conversation of all-timers off the edge. Up over 100 sacks through eight seasons, his No. 95 is forever imposing in the trenches, often giving life to an otherwise dejected fan base. His quarterback hunting has, of course, failed to elevate the Browns into a true contender, but no one’s ever doubted his ability to shred opposing pockets,” Benjamin wrote.

The honor should be an easy decision for the organization.

Granted, they didn’t seem to be in his good graces earlier in the offseason, but the dust from his trade request settled, and he signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

That may have been more than enough to get back on his good side.

The Browns haven’t had many superstars since they returned almost three decades ago, let alone one who will most likely spend his entire career with the team.

In eight seasons, Garrett has four All-Pro selections, is a six-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He has 352 combined tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended, six fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Garrett is still at the top of his game, and while some fans still want to see more from a leadership standpoint, he’s the best player the Browns have had since their return to the NFL.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Browns' 'Best Offseason Decision'