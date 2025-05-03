Former Browns RB Worked Out For Texans

The Cleveland Browns appear set to return to their roots as a run-first team in the 2025 NFL season as they drafted a pair of talented running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns nabbed one of the best running back prospects in the draft in Quinshon Judkins, but they also made sure to add to their backfield by taking Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Judkins and Sampson make for a physical and explosive tandem at the running back position, but there’s also room for more depth behind them.

Cleveland’s been decimated by injuries to their skill players, so it’s never a bad idea to continually search for players who can come in and play in a pinch.

Meanwhile, former Browns running backs like Nyheim Hines are trying to find their next home in the league.

Recently, Hines worked out for the Houston Texans via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

“Hines, 28, is a former Indianapolis Colts fourth-round pick from North Carolina State who has missed the past two seasons with a leg injury sustained during a personal watercraft accident. He spent the 2023 season on the Buffalo Bills’ non-football injury list and last season on the Cleveland Browns’ reserve-non-football injury list. He was released in February,” Wilson said.

Hines signed with Cleveland last March, but never stepped foot on the field after going on the reserve non-football injury list.

At this point in his career, Hines will have a hard time sticking on a roster, though he could provide some pass-catching ability to a backfield that needs it.

The veteran might not have much juice left, but a team like the Texans could surely use his experience in their room.

