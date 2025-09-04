Browns Nation

Thursday, September 4, 2025
Former Browns Star WR Announces He’s Retiring

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make any notable upgrades to their wide receiver room this offseason, despite having some relatively clear needs for new weapons on offense after scoring an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

As the weeks went by following the draft and free agency, many were calling for the team to bring back an old star, but that former Browns star recently announced he is hanging up his cleats.

After recently signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Amari Cooper has decided to end his career with the team he started it with and has, according to insider Ian Rapoport, informed the team that he has no desire to play anymore and intends to retire.

Cooper signed at the end of camp and looked to have an inside track at a featured role in the offense since the team’s wide receiver room is so unclear at the moment, but he is opting to pass on the opportunity.

The Raiders’ No. 1 receiver, Jakobi Meyers, recently requested a trade in hopes of securing a new contract, while the next three receivers on the depth chart are a pair of rookies in Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech, as well as third-year deep threat Tre Tucker.

Cooper was a steady force during his time with the Browns, posting two strong years in 2022 and 2023, racking up a career-high 1,250 yards in 15 games in ’23.

Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season and didn’t quite become the go-to target for Josh Allen that many had hoped, although he surpassed 10,000 yards for his career with the Bills.

He came to the NFL with lofty expectations as the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft, and 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns later, Cooper can hold his head high as he heads into his next chapter.

Browns Nation