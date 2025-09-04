Jerry Jeudy Drops Strong Hint About New Teammate’s Role

The Cleveland Browns turned some heads with one of their late offseason additions.

Signing Isaiah Bond was essentially like drafting a Day 2 prospect, making him an appealing addition to the wide receivers room.

However, some people took offense at this signing due to his involvement in a serious off-field scandal.

The Browns did their due research and, with him not facing charges, felt comfortable making a run at him.

Unfortunately, that situation caused him to miss a significant amount of time in training camp.

However, according to fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, he’s done an outstanding job of getting up to speed.

More than that, he hinted that Bond is soon going to have a big role in the offense.

“The speed,” Jerry Jeudy said when asked what Bond adds to their receiver room. “He did a great job just coming here and just learning the offense pretty quick. He feels like a very smart, talented player that’s going to have a big role in this offense and I’m excited for him.”

Bond failed to take a leap in his final year of college, but his athleticism and speed are evident.

He’s also familiar with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was with him during their days with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Given how much time he missed, it wouldn’t be wise to expect him to make much of an impact early on in the season.

Even if he’s getting up to speed, he might still need some more time to grasp the playbook and the offense, as well as adjust to the NFL’s speed.

Still, given the team’s aspirations for him and the lack of a bona fide and well-established pass-catcher behind Jeudy, the door is wide open for him to embrace a bigger role and leapfrog Jamari Thrash or even Cedric Tillman in the depth chart.

