Former Dynamic Browns Duo Trying To Make Noise In Carolina

It seems like the Cleveland Browns have found a partner in the Carolina Panthers.

Earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Rashard Higgins signed a one-year contract to play for the Panthers after spending six seasons in Cleveland.

Then, the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That selection will become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps this season.

Likewise, the Browns are still paying $10 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2021.

The Panthers will pay $5 million while the remaining can be earned through incentives.

The former top overall selection will likely be the Panthers starter because Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are unreliable options.

Matt Corral could be the Panthers quarterback for the future but it remains to be seen if he will deliver in the NFL.

Therefore, Mayfield will be the guy that will save the jobs of head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer.

But for him to succeed, the former Oklahoma standout must develop chemistry with his teammates.

Luckily, building rapport with Higgins won’t be a problem as shown in this video.

From Cleveland To Carolina

In that sequence, Mayfield ran the play-action before hitting Higgins for a touchdown.

It’s a familiar sight for Browns fans because they have connected for ten touchdowns since 2018.

This time, Panthers fans would like to see a lot of those connections from their quarterback-receiver tandem.

Since both of them are essentially on one-year deals, performing well for the Panthers could earn them contract extensions.

Therefore, leading the team to a more decent record will help them stay on their jobs for a while and usher in a new era of Panthers football.