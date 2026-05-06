Former Player Believes One Draft Pick Could Play Critical Role For Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a heavy focus on offense during the recent NFL draft. That’s exactly what fans were asking for, and general manager Andrew Berry delivered. With his choices, he provided the team with starters, as well as players who will bring backup support. Tyvis Powell has seen all the new recruits and is expecting big things from all of them, even those who didn’t get picked up in the first or second round.

Powell thinks that offensive tackle Austin Barber could be a standout player during his rookie year, partly because the team might have to call upon him due to injuries.

“That guy, Austin Barber, they’re listing him as a swing tackle. At some point, he probably will be called upon, and they have to have this offense keep going and be able to do the things that they want to do. We’ve seen how it was last year when your tackles were down—how hard it was. That tackle position is going to be critical for the success. I’m not necessarily sure that Tytus Howard or Spencer [Fano] makes 17 games, so Austin Barber will be called upon at that point,” Powell said.

Barber was a starter for his four years with the Gators, and one of the most appealing things about him is his versatility. He got his start as a quarterback and linebacker while in high school. He also played basketball.

Barber is a big man, coming in at a massive 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds. If he is able to throw that weight and size around, he could exceed a lot of expectations.

To Powell’s point, the Browns will likely experience at least one or two injuries in the upcoming season. That is just the nature of football, and it has to be expected. It’s always a challenge when that happens, but it also presents opportunities, especially for young players like Barber.

Fans should keep a close eye on Barber, because he has the size, experience, and versatility to make a splash during his first year.

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Browns Could Be Interested In Familiar Face On Defense