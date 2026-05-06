Browns Could Be Interested In Familiar Face On Defense

The Cleveland Browns are fairly comfortable with their defensive unit, but they probably aren’t against adding more help if the right candidates come along. Sometimes, the best addition is someone who was previously with the team and knows how the organization works. Writing for Bleacher Report, Doric Sam reports that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could be looking for a new NFL home.

Further reporting from Mike Garafolo says that Clowney is “drawing interest” from his previous teams, which means that the Browns may be in the mix to sign him.

“Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains one of the top free agents available, and it sounds like he has a lengthy list of potential landing spots. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Clowney is drawing interest from ‘some of his former teams,’ a designation which would include the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys,” Sam wrote.

Clowney has been in the league since 2014 and is now 33 years old, but he is still performing well. He had 41 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 2025 for the Dallas Cowboys. He played in 13 games.

The former No. 1 pick could be productive for a number of teams across the league, including those he has been with before. Although they are on the list, it remains to be seen how interested the Browns are, especially because things hit a sour note between them and Clowney at the end of his tenure in Cleveland.

Toward the conclusion of the 2023 season, he made some harsh public comments about how often he was being played and his role. He even said that the Browns were favoring Myles Garrett over him and were focused on getting him into the Hall of Fame.

A lot has changed for the team in a few years, however, and perhaps Clowney would feel better under Todd Monken.

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