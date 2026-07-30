Former Player Is Hearing Good Things About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has already given Browns fans plenty of reasons for optimism through the early days of training camp, and now the positive buzz surrounding his development is starting to reach national platforms. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel weighed in on the ongoing Cleveland quarterback competition, and what he is hearing about Sanders’ growth from year one to year two lines up with everything unfolding on the practice field so far.

Daniel shared his take during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, offering a positive outlook based on the reports reaching him from around the league.

“I think Shedeur Sanders has done a really good job, from everything I’ve been hearing, of growing from year one to year two,” Daniel said.

"I think Shedeur Sanders has done a really good job, from everything I've been hearing, of growing from year 1 to year 2." – @ChaseDaniel on the Cleveland QB competition pic.twitter.com/xPARKcExIA — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 29, 2026

Growth from year one to year two is often the clearest indicator of whether a young quarterback is trending toward becoming a legitimate long-term answer, and Daniel’s comments suggest evaluators around the league are noticing real development in Sanders’ game beyond just the modest sample size he showed down the stretch last season.

Sanders has done little to contradict that outside praise since camp opened. He finished day one completing 16-19 passes without a single turnover, and video from practice has already shown him connecting with rookie receiver KC Concepcion on impressive deep throws, including a double move that required real timing and touch.

None of this guarantees Sanders wins the starting job outright, especially with Deshaun Watson still expected to get every opportunity to prove he has returned to form after his lengthy recovery. But there is a growing sentiment that Sanders is doing exactly what Cleveland needs him to do at this stage of his career.

With training camp still in its early stages, external validation like this only adds to the intrigue surrounding one of the more closely watched quarterback competitions in the league. If Sanders continues building on this momentum, the conversation around Cleveland’s long-term plans at the position may only get more interesting as the summer progresses.

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