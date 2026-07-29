Analyst Reveals Browns’ Potential Dilemma With Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns training camp is officially underway, and the obvious top priority is getting this quarterback competition sorted out. New head coach Todd Monken likely wants to see Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson get some action during preseason before he comes to a decision, which is understandable given how long it has been since Watson has played football.

Cleveland was in a similar boat at this time last year, though there were four quarterbacks competing for the job last season. That competition resulted in Kenny Pickett being traded before the season started and Joe Flacco being traded later on in the season, and one analyst wonders if that scenario could repeat itself this time around.

During a recent episode of The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland, Aaron Goldhammer discussed the QB battle and questioned what the big picture looks like if Sanders is the backup. He isn’t sure that someone that generates that much attention and excitement can be a backup and doesn’t believe there’s a path for him to be a backup in 2027 either.

“You remember when Belichick said Tim Tebow can’t be a backup quarterback? I think Shedeur is a very different player, but it’s a similar level of fame and excitement. I just don’t think that Monkman would want Sanders to be his backup. I don’t think they want him backing up whoever the quarterback messiah is going to be walking across the lake in 2027,” Goldhammer said.

.@HammerNation19 doesn't think that Shedeur Sanders could be a backup QB for the Browns. Do you agree? https://t.co/lMssrzz6J5 pic.twitter.com/LSE5uj7TS9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2026

Goldhammer saying this wasn’t an endorsement of Sanders being the starter. It’s simply questioning what this situation looks like if Sanders doesn’t win the starting job, which is valid because it still looks like he has an uphill battle to do so.

Sanders was the fourth-string QB out of camp last season, and we all saw how loud the fans and the media were about that situation. The noise will only get louder if he is Watson’s backup this year, and if he is still the backup if and when the team brings in a high profile rookie in 2027, the noise will likely then become a distraction.

Watson has made 19 starts since 2020, so trading Sanders if he doesn’t win the job would be irresponsible. It’s likely that both QBs see the field at some point, but until there is some resolution on the future, these trade rumors are going to get loud.

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Shedeur Sanders' Early Chemistry With A Rookie Is Turning Heads