Browns Contract Extension Gets Ringing Endorsement From Todd Monken

Denzel Ward’s new contract extension already made plenty of sense on paper given his track record as one of the premier cornerbacks in football, but Todd Monken made sure there was no ambiguity about how the coaching staff views the deal. Speaking to reporters, Monken offered a full endorsement of the move.

Ashly Holder captured Monken’s comments on Ward’s extension, and the head coach did not hold back in his praise for his star cornerback.

“One of the elite players in the NFL. Well deserved. At this point, what’s really cool is you’re getting paid for what we anticipate he’s going to do. Nobody pays someone for what they’ve done, but you’re still anticipating that he’s going to continue to play at a high level, and I see nothing that’s going to stop him from performing at an elite level,” Monken said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on CB Denzel Ward’s two-year extension: "One of the elite players in the NFL. Well deserved. At this point, what’s really cool is you’re getting paid for what we anticipate he’s going to do. Nobody pays someone for what they’ve done, but you’re still… pic.twitter.com/yQhoTo1hRE — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 29, 2026

Ward’s new deal, worth over 30 million dollars annually, was never really about compensating him for what he had already accomplished across three consecutive Pro Bowl caliber seasons. Monken’s comments make clear the front office views this as a forward-looking investment, a bet that Ward’s game has not yet peaked and that his best football remains ahead of him rather than behind.

For Ward personally, hearing this kind of vote of confidence from his new head coach only adds to the momentum already building around him after a strong start to camp, including an interception off Deshaun Watson during Wednesday’s practice. Entering a contract year no longer looming over him, Ward now gets to focus purely on chasing a sixth Pro Bowl selection with the full backing of his coaching staff behind him.

With training camp still in its early stages and the quarterback competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders dominating headlines, Monken’s comments on Ward serve as a useful reminder that plenty of important storylines are unfolding on the defensive side of the ball as well. A coach willing to speak this confidently about a player’s future is not just praising a contract. He is signaling exactly how much this defense is expected to lean on Ward moving forward.

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