Analyst Names One Reason Browns Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

Every NFL franchise enters the season with at least one reason for optimism, and according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the reason Cleveland should not be dismissed heading into 2026 centers on the quarterback position. Specifically, it comes down to whether Deshaun Watson can finally look like the player he was during his best seasons in Houston.

Kay pointed to Watson’s return as the key variable that could shift expectations for Cleveland.

“Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson’s return. The biggest change from last year is at the quarterback position. While the Browns still have incumbent Pro Bowl starter Shedeur Sanders on the roster, Deshaun Watson is likely to get the first crack at running Monken’s offense. If he can stay healthy and return to the level he displayed during his tenure with the Houston Texans, the Browns will have a real shot at being one of the surprise stories of the season,” Kay wrote.

Watson took most first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice. His results on that first day were far from perfect, finishing with two interceptions, but the opportunity to prove himself as QB1 remains in front of him.

Before his time in Cleveland was defined by legal issues and multiple injury setbacks, Watson was viewed as one of the more dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in football during his years with the Texans. If even a portion of that form returns, a Browns roster already retaining Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit on new extensions, while adding difference makers like Jared Verse on defense, suddenly looks much more dangerous.

The competition against Sanders only adds intrigue. Sanders enters his second season with real momentum after closing last year with back-to-back wins, and his early training camp performance, including a clean 16-19 showing on day one, has done nothing to quiet the belief that he could be the long-term answer regardless of what Watson shows early on.

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Browns Contract Extension Gets Ringing Endorsement From Todd Monken