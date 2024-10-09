Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is emerging as a bright spot for the Cleveland Browns, despite their challenging 1-4 start to the season.

The dynamic linebacker has been making his presence felt on the field, accumulating 34 tackles, including 22 solo stops, and defending a pass.

His Week 5 performance against the Commanders was particularly noteworthy, as he registered five tackles, two for loss, and a sack before exiting due to cramps.

Fortunately for Browns fans, Owusu-Koramoah’s absence from Wednesday’s injury report relieved any lingering concerns.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon has taken notice of Owusu-Koramoah’s impact.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he expressed his admiration, stating, “He is one of my favorites because his motor runs all the time… he is 100%, he goes 100 miles an hour on every single play.”

Dixon highlighted a standout play where Owusu-Koramoah made a diving interception on a third-and-goal situation, preventing Washington from scoring. “Did you guys see that, I couldn’t believe it.” He added.

JOK hits and interception earn him our #Browns @LiptonHardTea Hard Hit of the Game! "He's one of my favorites because his motor runs all the time." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/akang8gTJy — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 9, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah’s performance in Week 5 earned him impressive grades from Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 90.9, 87.4 in run defense, and 88.3 in coverage.

These marks positioned him as the Browns’ top performer on both sides of the ball for that game.

The linebacker’s game has continued to improve since signing a three-year, $39 million extension in August.

Building on his breakout 2023 season, where he amassed 101 tackles and forced multiple turnovers, Owusu-Koramoah is proving to be a crucial asset to the Browns’ defense.

His ability to contain quarterbacks could be pivotal for Cleveland’s future success.

NEXT:

Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make