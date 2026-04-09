Former Player Predicts Who Will Emerge As Browns’ Starting QB

We still have months to go before the start of the next NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns head coach has so many decisions left to make. But few will be bigger than determining who will be his team’s starting quarterback when 2026 kicks off.

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all in the mix for the big job, and some recent comments from head coach Todd Monken made it clear that he’s impressed by all three for their own respective reasons.

And while speaking on ESPN, Booger McFarland made a prediction: he thinks that Watson will earn the starting quarterback position for the beginning of the season, although he may not keep that job.

“I think we’re going to get Deshaun Watson starting the season off as the starting quarterback, now, whether or not he holds onto the job is up to him. I think you’re going to have a motivated guy. When it’s all said and done, I think when we get to game one, he’s going to be the starting quarterback, and he’ll have every opportunity to keep the job. You might take a look at the other two [quarterbacks] to see what they do in this offense, but I fully expect that Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback,” McFarland said.

"I think we're going to get Deshaun Watson starting the season off as the starting quarterback, now whether or not he holds onto the job is up to him." @ESPNBooger shares his thoughts on Browns head coach Todd Monken's comments about the quarterback room ✍️ pic.twitter.com/omYafD2Sjv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 8, 2026

In his comments to the press, Monken said that he knows someone has to start at the kickoff of the season. But after that first game, it’ll be a case-by-case, day-by-day competition to prove who will be QB1. Even if McFarland is right and Watson is the starter at first, he may not remain there.

Some fans might fear what this could do to team chemistry, while others believe that Monken is just keeping all of his options open. If he truly wants what is best for the team, he will have to make adjustments based on what will help the Browns succeed.

Watson has the most experience and certainly the largest contract. Perhaps that will have an impact on Monken’s final decision. But when he does declare who will start the season in Cleveland, Monken will still hold the right to change his mind later.

Watson could have the advantage right now, but it may not last.

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