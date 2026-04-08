Insider Reveals When Browns Could Make QB1 Decision

The rumors, speculation, and questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ plans for their starting quarterback aren’t slowing down as the offseason winds on. There wasn’t much clarity when 2025 ended, and there isn’t much more now.

But it does sound like the Browns won’t be bringing in a new player to compete for the spot, which means Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel will be battling it out to come out on top.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot gave an update on a potential timeline in Cleveland. They might not have a QB1 answer by the start of minicamp in June, but they could have a lot more insight when it’s over.

A definitive choice could be on the horizon.

“I don’t know if they will go into minicamp in June knowing who that guy is, but certainly, they will want to come out of minicamp and head into the break, and head into training camp knowing who their QB1 is. They have to be able to give both of the reps, and chemistry has got to go to your QB1,” Cabot said.

"I don't know if they will go into minicamp in June knowing who that guy is, but certainly, they will want to come out of minicamp and head into the break, training camp knowing who their QB1 is." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the timeline for the #Browns to make a QB… https://t.co/I9utTHstXF pic.twitter.com/2LryisAqpO — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 7, 2026

In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t a very long time. The competition for this job has officially started.

The team will be meeting at a voluntary program this week, which is an opportunity for the quarterback contenders to make an impact and leave an impression on Todd Monken and the rest of the team.

If Cabot is right and the Browns walk away from minicamp with an idea of who their starting quarterback will be, it’ll give them months to build an offense around his talent. It is important to note, however, that they may not make any decision open to the public. In other words, Browns fans could remain in the dark until closer to the middle of training camp.

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