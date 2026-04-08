Former Player Reveals How Shedeur Sanders Can Secure Starting Job

He has already gotten through one of the most publicized and criticized rookie seasons in recent memory, but things are only heating up for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His second year could be even more consequential than his first.

Speaking on Get Up, Harry Douglas talked about what Sanders has to do in order to beat Deshaun Watson in the race to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2026.

Not only does he have to understand Todd Monken’s offensive system “inside and out,” but Sanders also needs to earn the trust of all his teammates and the people running Cleveland’s front office.

“[Shedeur Sanders has] to grasp this system inside and out. The other thing you have to do is you have to earn the trust of not just your teammates, but the coaching staff and the people in the front office upstairs. If those people cannot trust you, especially your teammates, you’re not going to be out there as their starting quarterback. Play consistently, take care of the football, and I think Shedeur Sanders will be okay,” Douglas said.

"You have to grasp this system inside and out. … You have to earn the trust of not just of your teammates, but the coaching staff and the people in the front office upstairs." —@HDouglas83 on what Shedeur Sanders needs to do to be starting QB in Cleveland 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GVbm79o8PH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 8, 2026

That’s quite the list for Sanders, but he is already hard at work trying to achieve some of it. He spent last year getting to know his teammates and building chemistry with them. During this offseason, he is likely making those bonds stronger.

He needs Monken’s trust, which might take some work. Monken has publicly said that he was interested in Sanders last year, which means that he’s been fond of his skills since before his first game. That’s great news because Monken believes in Sanders.

However, Monken has also talked about his interest in seeing Watson on the field. All of his public comments have made it clear that the competition to be QB1 could be tough.

He will need to dig deep and believe in himself during this offseason so that he can understand the team’s new offensive system, inspire and lead his teammates, and convince the front office that he’s the man for this important job.

NEXT:

Browns Host Visit For Notable WR Prospect