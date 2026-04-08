Browns Host Visit For Notable WR Prospect

It’s no secret whatsoever that the Cleveland Browns plan on selecting a left tackle and a wide receiver with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those are far and away the two most glaring needs on the roster after free agency, and the main question is whether the Browns will go with a tackle at No. 6 and a receiver at No. 24, or vice versa.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate is the receiver that has been most often linked with the Browns at No. 6, but there are still lingering questions about whether or not he can be a legitimate No. 1 option after playing second fiddle to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Smith during his days with the Buckeyes. In order to keep their options open, the Browns recently hosted another exciting WR prospect for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero recently shared on X that the Browns are hosting Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion for a visit. The dynamic Concepcion is someone who could absolutely be in play with the 24th pick, and though it’s just a visit, it could lend some insight into what Cleveland’s front office is thinking as we get closer to draft day.

“Former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion is on a visit with the Browns, per source,” Pelissero posted on X.

Former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion is on a visit with the Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2026

The Browns have a big decision to make at No. 6 that will obviously dictate what happens at No. 24. A year after making a blockbuster trade from No. 2 to No. 5, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Browns could entertain another move down if they aren’t completely sold on Tate.

It’s a bit of an odd draft class in the sense that any receiver or tackle the Browns want at No. 6 has a high likelihood of being available four or five picks later if they want to trade down. There aren’t any slam-dunk receivers or tackles who have separated from their peers, and if you asked ten different draft experts who the best tackle or receiver is in this class, you could get as many as four or five different answers.

Concepcion is a much different receiver than Tate. It will come down to a matter of preference and what Todd Monken wants in his new offense, and if Concepcion makes sense as a potential fit, he’d be a great selection at No. 24.

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