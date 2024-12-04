Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Former Player Rips Browns’ Defense, Calls Them ‘Soft’

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a interception with teammates during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

Last season, the Cleveland Browns managed to finish with an 11-6 record and make the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, and they did so largely on the strength of their defense.

But as December opens up, they find themselves with a 3-9 record after giving up 41 points to the Denver Broncos in a loss on Monday.

Their defense has struggled for much of this season, especially in recent weeks, and it led former Ohio State University defensive back Dustin Fox to call out the Browns for being soft on defense during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

The team ranks 26th in points allowed and 24th in total yards allowed, and it has given up at least 400 yards of total offense three times this year.

On Monday, it allowed a Denver Broncos team that is only lightly above average offensively to have its way while both Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton exceeded 100 receiving yards.

The Browns have Myles Garrett, who is one of the NFL’s very best pass rushers, and cornerback Denzel Ward is having a strong season, but overall, they have left a lot to be desired on the defensive side of the football.

