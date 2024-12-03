Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Have A Problem At 1 Position

Analyst Believes Browns Have A Problem At 1 Position

A Cleveland Browns banner hangs on the fence of the Cleveland Browns training facility during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns seem to be in the process of evaluating their players and trying to figure out who is a keeper and who isn’t ahead of the offseason.

While they have some studs at the wide receiver position and on defense, their running game has been very weak all season.

On 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin discussed the Browns’ problems generating yards on the ground, and they feel head coach Kevin Stefanski has lost faith in running back Nick Chubb.

“I think you have a running back problem,” Wilson said.

Chubb has been arguably the best pure running back in the NFL for years, but he suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of last season that ended his year.

He returned in Week 7 this season, but he hasn’t had the type of game, at least not yet, that has reminded people of his vintage form.

In Monday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, both Chubb and Jerome Ford had nine carries, but Chubb only ran for 21 yards while Ford had 41 rushing yards.

The Browns will have many picks in April’s draft, and this year’s draft class seems to be rich in potential-laden running backs.

Robert Marvi
