Analyst Believes Browns Have A Problem At 1 Position

The Cleveland Browns seem to be in the process of evaluating their players and trying to figure out who is a keeper and who isn’t ahead of the offseason.

While they have some studs at the wide receiver position and on defense, their running game has been very weak all season.

On 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin discussed the Browns’ problems generating yards on the ground, and they feel head coach Kevin Stefanski has lost faith in running back Nick Chubb.

“I think you have a running back problem,” Wilson said.

"I think you have a running back problem." @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin allude to the #Browns lack of confidence in Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford and the run game right now pic.twitter.com/odmrShZnUN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 3, 2024

Chubb has been arguably the best pure running back in the NFL for years, but he suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of last season that ended his year.

He returned in Week 7 this season, but he hasn’t had the type of game, at least not yet, that has reminded people of his vintage form.

In Monday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, both Chubb and Jerome Ford had nine carries, but Chubb only ran for 21 yards while Ford had 41 rushing yards.

The Browns will have many picks in April’s draft, and this year’s draft class seems to be rich in potential-laden running backs.

NEXT:

PFF Reveals Highest-Graded Browns Players From Week 13