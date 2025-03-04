Rich Eisen Reveals Rumor He Heard About Browns At NFL Combine

For a team that was tied for the worst record in the NFL during the 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have gotten a lot of publicity over the past month.

There has been a lot of discourse surrounding the NFL Draft, as many wonder who the team will take with the No. 2 overall pick to help transform the franchise for the foreseeable future.

There has also been a lot of chatter about Myles Garrett and his future with the organization, considering he requested a trade from the team based on frustrations that have piled up throughout the years.

Garrett is still on the team despite this very public trade request, and Rich Eisen believes it could stay that way, at least based on the rumors he heard at the NFL Combine.

“The No. 1 rumor I heard at the combine, and this is a wide belief shared by a lot of people, the Browns truly have zero interest in trading Myles Garrett,” Eisen said on his show.

The Browns have publically maintained the fact that they don’t want to move on from Garrett, and it appears that they are saying the same things behind closed doors.

Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the NFL since he came into the league, and has already solidified himself as one of the greatest players in Browns history, regardless of position.

Eisen indicated that this team isn’t willing to just give up on him, even though he has mentally cut ties with the team.

This situation could lead to some uncomfortable conversations between the two sides over the next few months, especially if all involved parties stand their ground like they have to this point.

