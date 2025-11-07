Former Player Says Browns Should Have Traded Star

The NFL’s trade deadline was a lot more active than usual this year, as several contenders made moves to better their teams for the second half of the season.

There were plenty of buyers and sellers at the deadline, but the Cleveland Browns didn’t fall into either one of these camps, much to the dismay of the fanbase.

With their record of 2-6, people hoped the Browns would trade away some of their best older players for younger athletes, draft picks, or a combination of the two.

Myles Garrett’s name was brought up plenty in the media, but the Browns didn’t find a compelling enough offer to move him.

Former player Phil Taylor believes the team should have traded Myles Garrett.

“Why would you not shop a guy like Myles Garrett? I love him, but we ain’t winning with him,” Taylor said.

"Why would you not shop a guy like Myles Garrett? I love him, but we ain't winning with him." #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 would have dealt Myles at the deadline.

In his eyes, it would have been better for the Browns to cash in on Garrett’s value, getting a haul of picks and players to help make their future look brighter.

Garrett is among the best defenders in the league, of course, but in Taylor’s mind, one elite player isn’t nearly enough to make a difference in this team’s chances of being a contender.

The Browns appear to be several pieces away from being considered one of the league’s elites, and additional draft capital, especially in 2026 and 2027, could have helped get them there.

They already hold two first-rounders in 2026, so fans are itching to see who they go after in April to chip away at some of the team’s most pressing issues.

