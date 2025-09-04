Former Player Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns will enter the season with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

However, the veteran isn’t the long-term solution at the position.

That’s why former NFL player Channing Crowder believes it’s just a matter of time before the Browns move on from him.

Talking on “The Pivot,” Crowder mocked Flacco’s age and predicted that Shedeur Sanders will take the reins of the offense a month or two into the season.

“Joe Flacco is 716 years old. Shedeur Sanders is about to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns here coming up in a month or two,” Crowder said.

“Joe Flacco is 716 years old, Shedeur will be the starting quarterback of the Browns soon.” @OfficialCrowder Football is BACK — and so are the hot takes, high stakes, and headline drama, but not just on the field but with everything. Ryan, Channing and Fred break it all down in… pic.twitter.com/RPNsg63fQX — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) September 2, 2025

Of course, it makes sense that the Browns eventually turn to one of the younger quarterbacks.

Then again, Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.

Gabriel looked sharper in training camp, and the staff decided on him as QB2.

That’s not to say that Sanders shouldn’t get his chance, but it would most likely take either an injury or subpar play from Gabriel for Sanders to move up.

The Browns clearly had some reservations about Shedeur before the 2025 NFL Draft, and the way they dealt with the fifth-round pick throughout training camp shows that they believe he still has a lot of work to do.

He played well in his preseason debut and regressed worryingly in the finale, showing that he still needs to clean up his game.

Fans want to see him take the field and succeed, but the fact of the matter is that he still has a long way to go.

NEXT:

Former Player Reveals Why Browns Are A 'Dangerous' Team