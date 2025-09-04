Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Former Player Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will enter the season with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

However, the veteran isn’t the long-term solution at the position.

That’s why former NFL player Channing Crowder believes it’s just a matter of time before the Browns move on from him.

Talking on “The Pivot,” Crowder mocked Flacco’s age and predicted that Shedeur Sanders will take the reins of the offense a month or two into the season.

“Joe Flacco is 716 years old. Shedeur Sanders is about to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns here coming up in a month or two,” Crowder said.

Of course, it makes sense that the Browns eventually turn to one of the younger quarterbacks.

Then again, Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.

Gabriel looked sharper in training camp, and the staff decided on him as QB2.

That’s not to say that Sanders shouldn’t get his chance, but it would most likely take either an injury or subpar play from Gabriel for Sanders to move up.

The Browns clearly had some reservations about Shedeur before the 2025 NFL Draft, and the way they dealt with the fifth-round pick throughout training camp shows that they believe he still has a lot of work to do.

He played well in his preseason debut and regressed worryingly in the finale, showing that he still needs to clean up his game.

Fans want to see him take the field and succeed, but the fact of the matter is that he still has a long way to go.

NEXT:  Former Player Reveals Why Browns Are A 'Dangerous' Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation