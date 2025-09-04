Former Player Reveals Why Browns Are A ‘Dangerous’ Team

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with something they haven’t enjoyed in years: zero pressure.

With expectations at rock bottom, the franchise finds itself in an unusual position where aggressive play-calling and creative schemes can flourish without the typical scrutiny that follows this organization.

Analyst Jonathan Peterlin highlighted this dynamic during a recent “Afternoon Drive” radio show segment.

Former NFL player Ross Tucker, appearing on the show, believes this low-pressure environment could make Cleveland a sleeper threat early in the season.

“I think (Flacco’s) going to get out there and sling it around and have fun and let it rip. And I think on some level that makes the Browns a dangerous team. I think eventually, things kind of settle down to where they should be. But certainly early in the year when Flacco’s out there, I think it helps make the Browns a dangerous team,” Tucker said.

"Flacco's playing with house money at this point. I don't expect Flacco to be shy. He's going to get out there, sling it around. On some level, that makes the Browns a dangerous team" 🏈@RossTuckerNFL w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin on #Browns 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/O7pvNOoo59 pic.twitter.com/hbpPsgxmyW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 3, 2025

The veteran quarterback brings a unique perspective to this situation. Flacco has already earned substantial money throughout his career, which removes financial pressure from his decision-making.

He’ll be playing under a $4 million, one-year contract. This freedom allows him to take chances downfield and play with the aggressive mentality that made him successful during his Baltimore Ravens days.

Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have assembled a roster that includes promising rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who provide depth and future potential at the quarterback position.

The team’s modest external expectations have created space for new additions to develop naturally.

Veteran receivers and recent draft picks can contribute without the intense spotlight that typically accompanies preseason hype in Cleveland.

This relaxed atmosphere could prove valuable when the Browns face division rival Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener.

Their combination of veteran leadership, emerging talent, and fearless approach might catch opponents off guard before the league adjusts to their new identity.

