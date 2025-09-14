Former Scout Raises Big Concern About Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns already have more quarterbacks than they can play.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they have a franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, most scouts believe that they’re going to be in the market for another signal-caller in next year’s NFL Draft.

Considering that, the Browns have been tied to multiple prospects.

Notably, that includes Garrett Nussmeier.

Still, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly isn’t so sure about him.

Following his third start of the season, Kelly questioned whether Nussmeier could be consistent enough to succeed at the next level.

As he pointed out, he completed 73.7 percent of his passes vs. Clemson, then 63.4 percent against Louisiana Tech, and finally just 55.6 percent vs. Florida.

One of the biggest concerns and things I’m watching for in 2025 with Garrett Nussmeier is: Can he be consistent? Vs. Clemson 73.7%

Vs. Louisiana Tech 63.4%

Vs. Florida 55.6% — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) September 14, 2025

Not only are his numbers trending down, but opposing coordinators might be catching up to him.

Nussmeier is a very talented player, and most scouts would agree that he should be taken in the first round.

Then again, Kelly’s concerns are more than valid.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

The class will reportedly be stacked with talent at the most crucial position in team sports, so even if they don’t fall in love with Nussmeier, they should still have more than enough options to choose from.

They might even be able to package both of their first-round selections to move up and get the prospect they want, assuming they don’t finish the season with one of the worst records in the league.

