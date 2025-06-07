Grant Delpit Gets Honest About His Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was so bad in 2024 that it overshadowed many issues on defense.

There have been some additions to the defensive roster via the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is plenty of talent in-house to turn things around as long as the offense doesn’t consistently put it in bad positions again.

One player who will be relied on to continue as a pillar in the secondary is safety Grant Delpit, who recently got honest about his role while appearing on “Best Podcast Available.”

“Obviously, I didn’t have a great year last year. Maybe I did to some people, but I didn’t get the ball enough. It’s all about getting the ball in this league, making a difference, and getting the ball back for the offense. I gotta do a better job of that. It’s my sixth year, fifth year [healthy], so guys look up to me in this building whether I like it or not. I’ve definitely embraced that role, but now it’s time to make it definite,” Delpit said.

Delpit posted a career-high 111 combined tackles last season but had only one pass defended and no interceptions, and with Ronnie Hickman alongside him as the other starting safety heading into his third year, the time is now for Delpit to dial it up and become a dominant force.

Cleveland added defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger with its first two draft picks before turning its focus to improving the offense.

It’s nice to hear Delpit is self-aware and knows exactly what he needs to do to improve in 2025.

