Grant Delpit Sends Big Message After Win Against Packers

The Cleveland Browns’ defense played an almost perfect game in Week 3.

They kept the Green Bay Packers’ offense out of rhythm for the most part.

Notably, safety Grant Delpit had plenty to do with that.

Not only did he make nine tackles (six solo), but he also had a late-game interception that led to Quinshon Judkins’ game-tying touchdown.

Delpit then used social media to take a shot at the Packers.

“Getting [cheese], packed her up … told her she green bae,” Delpit posted on Instagram.

“Getting 🧀, packed her up… told her she green bae” Grant Delpit wins IG caption of the year 🤣 https://t.co/SLJOgX3jpb pic.twitter.com/SO5BKFcWak — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) September 22, 2025

Delpit and the Browns’ defense are off to a great start.

They’re giving up the fewest total yards per game, and that’s despite a lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Of course, the record is all that matters, and it shows that the Browns are 1-2.

Their offense needs to do a better job of making the most of the opportunities their defense provides.

That means they may have to make a decision about quarterback Joe Flacco.

They can either allow him to play his style, which means taking risks down the field, or consider if they would be better off with someone else running the show.

They also need to feed Judkins as often as they possibly can to keep the emerging rookie running back in rhythm.

For now, they can brag about having one of the best defenses in the NFL, and hopefully it can keep performing as such when the Browns visit the potent Detroit Lions in Week 4.

