Andre Szmyt Made Franchise History On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the 2025 NFL season in Week 3.

More than that, they won a game they would’ve lost most of the time.

Their defense kept it close, running back Quinshon Judkins scored his first touchdown, and kicker Andre Szmyt finished the job by making history against the Green Bay Packers.

“Andre Szymt’s 55-yard game-winner was the longest walk-off field goal in Browns history,” Andrew Siciliano wrote on X.

It was redemption for Szmyt, whose two missed kicks in Week 1 cost the Browns in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Szmyt has a major role on this team, and as such, they can’t afford for him to be as erratic as he was in the season opener, or as inconsistent as Dustin Hopkins was for them last season.

Yet, the Browns stuck by Szmyt, with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone publicly having his back.

Hopefully, Szmyt will build on this momentum to keep gaining confidence.

Of course, it’s not realistic to expect a kicker to hit all of his field goal attempts.

But unless the Browns make some tweaks to the passing game, or someone replaces Joe Flacco at quarterback, scoring opportunities might be few and far between.

Things won’t get any easier for the Browns in Week 4, as they’ll have to try to contain the Detroit Lions’ high-flying offense on the road.

