Hanford Dixon Has Honest Admission About His Tenure With Browns

To say that the Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot in their history would be a massive understatement.

It’s been a long time since the team last reached the AFC Championship game, and there has been a lot of heartbreak in between.

That’s why, to this day, Hanford Dixon still feels guilty.

Talking on the latest edition of his podcast, the legendary cornerback admitted that he still felt like he and his teammates had let the fans down for not being able to get past the AFC Championship Game:

“We just didn’t win that big game for our fans. I always felt like we let Browns fans down,” he said.

Hanford opens up about the pain of losing heartbreaking AFC Championship games. Let's show the Top Dawg love for all the memories he provided Browns fans! #DawgPound "We just didn't win that big game for our fans. I always felt like we let Browns fans down." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/Ub0tnvKgAY — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 31, 2025

Dixon is one of the greatest players in franchise history, and it’s hard to blame him for how things went down.

If anything, the fans and the organization still cherish and respect him for his contributions and for continuing to live and die for the team after all these years.

Hopefully, the Browns will soon be back in a position to even consider making the AFC Championship Game.

They were supposed to be a playoff team last season, but we saw how things unfolded.

Of course, they’re not as bad as to win just three games in a season; that was an outlier.

But it will be difficult to get better until they resolve their quarterback situation.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry won’t have much margin of error – if any – next season.

Who knows? Maybe Dixon will get to watch his beloved Browns in the Super Bowl once, even if he’s not on the field.

