Saturday, February 1, 2025
Browns Assistant Is Leaving To Become OC At Delaware State

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just lost an assistant coach.

According to a report by Daniel Oyefusi, offensive assistant Nemo Washington will leave the team.

He will now join DeSean Jackson at Delaware State as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The former NFL star is looking to bolster and reinforce his football program, and he’s looking to acquire even more NFL-caliber talent to do so.

Washington had spent the last few seasons working on Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff in the Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

He collaborated closely with the running backs during his first season with the team before transitioning to work with the tight ends alongside the new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

The Browns will look to revamp their offense in 2025 after struggling mightily in the prior campaign.

Kevin Stefanski will return to his offensive play-calling duties, with Rees assisting him in play scheme and design.

Rees is also expected to have a big role in developing the new rookie quarterback they get in the NFL Draft.

There’s plenty of room for improvement with the Browns’ offense after how things unfolded in 2024.

Stefanski and the brass of decision-makers might be on the hot seat to start the season, so there will be no margin for error this time around.

The head coach will reportedly take on a larger role and have more freedom than ever to improve the team’s offense.

While losing assistant coaches is always a tough pill to swallow, the Browns should have more than enough talent within the organization to compensate for this loss.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation